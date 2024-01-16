Driver stabbed several times in Oakland

A driver in Oakland was stabbed multiple times after trying to stop someone from hitting their car window, police said.

Despite the injuries, the driver drove home after the violent incident on High Street, near International Boulevard, around noon on Monday, police said.

The victim allegedly told police that an individual approached their vehicle and began hitting the window. The driver was stabbed "several times" after confronting the person who hit the window, police said.

"The victim then got in their vehicle and fled the area," police said in a statement,

Paramedics ransported the victim to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition, the police department said.

Authorities have not disclosed details about the circumstances leading to the stabbing or whether the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Police did not provide a description of the stabber.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.