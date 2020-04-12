Driver who crashed pickup truck into Walnut Creek home arrested for DUI

article

A 68-year-old Walnut Creek man suffered minor injuries after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing his Dodge Ram pickup deep into a home on Saturday evening in unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. just to the southeast of Walnut Creek and near the Lime Ridge Open Space at 956 Hawthorne Drive, Officer Brandon Correia said.

The driver of the truck - whose name wasn't released - hit a parked car in the home's driveway before plowing approximately 20 feet deep into the home, according to Correia.

Photo: Evan Sernoffsky/KTVU.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the crash. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The CHP advises that impaired driving is always preventable and to always designate a driver.