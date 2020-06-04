Driver who hit San Jose protesters could face up to 12 years in prison

The woman who drove into a crowd of protesters in San Jose last Friday told police she did not realize she hit anyone before speeding off.

Bianca Orozco, 26, was arraigned on Wednesday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and two counts of hit-and-run.

Police said the two men she backed into were taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

If convicted, Orozco faces up to 12 years in prison.