Drowning coyote rescued in San Francisco Bay

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Bystanders called for emergency help when they noticed a coyote drowning in the Bay. Rescue teams worked to safely bring him to shore.

SAN FRANCISCO - A coyote is recovering after it nearly drowned in the Bay on Friday.

Bystanders waved down a San Francisco Fire Engine crew when they saw a coyote that couldn't keep its head above water near the Marina Green.

A firefighter was able to make a lasso to keep the coyote's head above water, allowing for a marine unit to make the rescue.

The coyote was treated for severe hypothermia and was taken to a nearby veterinary care center.

SFFD says the coyote is expected to make a full recovery.

