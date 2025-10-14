Man sentenced to 11 years for deadly DUI crash in San Mateo County
WOODSIDE, Calif., - A man convicted in a fiery drunk driving crash in San Mateo County that killed two of his friends has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to the district attorney.
Crash details
What we know:
James Worthington, 54, was sentenced for the 2023 crash that killed his passengers, Henry Keating, 23, and Joshua McGuigan, 22. In August, Worthington pleaded no contest to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the crash near Skyline Boulevard and Reids Roost Road.
Henry Keating, 23, and Joshua McGuigan, 22, pictured at right, died in a 2023 fiery crash caused by a drunk driver.
Prosecutors said Worthington was drunk and driving at 90 mph when he lost control of his car and slammed into a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames, killing his two friends.
Day leading up to the crash
According to the Palo Alto Daily Post, the three men had spent the day visiting a home where musician Willie Nelson once made music. They later had dinner at Alice’s Restaurant before getting into Worthington’s sedan.
Prosecutors said Worthington, who was speeding and drunk, crashed head-on into a tree. Worthington escaped the vehicle, but Keating and McGuigan died at the scene.