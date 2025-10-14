The Brief James Worthington, 54, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2023 drunk driving crash in San Mateo County that killed his two friends, Henry Keating, 23, and Joshua McGuigan, 22. Prosecutors said Worthington was driving drunk at about 90 mph when he lost control near Skyline Boulevard and Reids Roost Road, crashing into a tree and causing the car to burst into flames. Worthington escaped the burning vehicle, but his passengers died at the scene.



A man convicted in a fiery drunk driving crash in San Mateo County that killed two of his friends has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to the district attorney.

Crash details

What we know:

James Worthington, 54, was sentenced for the 2023 crash that killed his passengers, Henry Keating, 23, and Joshua McGuigan, 22. In August, Worthington pleaded no contest to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the crash near Skyline Boulevard and Reids Roost Road.

Henry Keating, 23, and Joshua McGuigan, 22, pictured at right, died in a 2023 fiery crash caused by a drunk driver.

Featured article

Prosecutors said Worthington was drunk and driving at 90 mph when he lost control of his car and slammed into a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames, killing his two friends.

Day leading up to the crash

According to the Palo Alto Daily Post, the three men had spent the day visiting a home where musician Willie Nelson once made music. They later had dinner at Alice’s Restaurant before getting into Worthington’s sedan.

Prosecutors said Worthington, who was speeding and drunk, crashed head-on into a tree. Worthington escaped the vehicle, but Keating and McGuigan died at the scene.