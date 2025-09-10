Dublin nixes red-light cameras

A controversial traffic enforcement method has been shelved in Dublin, for now.

The Dublin city council agreed on Tuesday that installing red light cameras wouldn't be worth the cost and likely wouldn't reduce crashes.

This comes after the city manager and other leaders presented nationwide data showing a "meaningful reduction" in crashes where cameras are put up, the East Bay Times first reported.

Council members weren't convinced those numbers applied to Dublin streets, though they said they may take up the issue again in the future.