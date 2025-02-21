Dublin police make arrest after high school brawl, expect more

article

Dublin police have arrested one minor following a high school brawl where two students were injured and expect more arrests to be forthcoming.

Capt. Miguel Campos would not say more, as information about children younger than 18 is not made public in the criminal system.

Two students suffered minor injuries just before lunch at Dublin High, where police said between 50 and 100 students gathered to watch at the student union.

Why the fight broke out hasn't been revealed.