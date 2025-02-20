2 students injured in brawl at Dublin High School

The Brief Two students were injured in a fight at Dublin High School on Thursday. Their injuries appear to be minor, according to police. A third student who was involved in the fight was identified.



Two students were injured in a fight at Dublin High School on Thursday, authorities said.

The fight happened around 11:52 a.m. and involved three students, according to police.

Dublin Police Services said between 50 and 100 students gathered around the brawl in the student union.

Authorities said during the fight, one student lost consciousness but regained full awareness when officers arrived.

Minor injuries

What we know:

The student and another involved student were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities said their injuries appear to be minor.

The third student involved has been identified, though they were not detained.

The motive behind the altercation is still under investigation.