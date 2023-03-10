Ducks swim on flooded I-580 freeway in Oakland

The rains that pounded the Bay Area caused so much flooding that Interstate Highway 580 by Oakland's Fruitvale and Laurel districts shut the road early Friday morning for about six hours.

The water was so high that the rains even brought the ducks out to swim.

About 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol shut down westbound 580 at MacArthur Boulevard/High Street.

Drivers traveling eastbound were diverted off at 35th Avenue until that side of the freeway was reopened at 9 a.m., CHP Officer Adib Zeid said.

KTVU learned that a storm drain in the area failed.

The heaviest rains stretched into Friday morning, but will be lessening over the day, according to the National Weather Service.

"The worst is over," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said.

Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland at the MacArthur/High exit was flooded. March 10, 2023

Ducks enjoy the flooded I-580 in Oakland. March 10, 2023

Ducks swim on flooded I-580 in Oakland. March 10, 2023