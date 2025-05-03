DUI suspect arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Palo Alto

article

A Peninsula man was arrested Wednesday under suspicion of a deadly hit-and-run collision in Palo Alto while driving under the influence.

Authorities arrested 52-year-old Ignacio Estrada, who is facing vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence causing injury, and hit and run causing injury charges.

The backstory:

Police alleged the East Palo Alto man was involved in at least two hit-and-run collisions Wednesday night, including one where an elderly woman was struck and died from her injuries.

Palo Alto officials first learned about the collisions around 9:05 p.m. when they received information about a collision in the 1200 block of Forest Avenue.

At that location, the victim was found unconscious in the roadway and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the woman was crossing the street at or near the intersection of Forest and Lincoln Avenues. While Palo Alto police officers were investigating, they learned about an earlier hit-and-run at Channing Avenue and Middlefield Road. No one was hurt in that collision, officials said.

Officers found Estrada and his car in the 1800 block of East Bayshore Road in East Palo Alto.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, where he remains without bail.