DWTS star Artem Chigvintsev arrested on DV charge in Napa County

article

Dancing With the Stars' Artem Chingvintsev was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Napa County. His bail was set at $25,000. Efforts to reach him or an attorney were not immediately successful.



A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ professional dancer was arrested Thursday in Napa County Jail on a domestic violence charge, according to jail records.

Artem Chingvintsev, 42, was booked just before 10 a.m. on a count of California Penal Code (PC) 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to intentionally and unlawfully cause physical injury to a spouse, cohabitant, or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

Efforts to reach him or determine whether he has an attorney were not immediately successful. KTVU left a message for Chigvintsev on his personal website.

TMZ first reported the arrest.

Chingvintsev‘s bail was set at $25,000.

He has not yet been charged with any crime.

He and his wife, former WWE star Nikki Garcia, celebrated their two-year anniversary this week.

In his post, Chingvinstev wrote: "Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life with out (sic) you. You are my everything."

On the show, he is known for his excellent choreography and his tough coaching style, often bringing out the best in his dancing partners.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. The national hotline for help is 1-800-799-7233.