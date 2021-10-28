E-40 launches 'Goon With The Spoon' sausage and burrito line

Vallejo native and rapper, E-40 is now dabbling in the food industry. He has launched his own brand of sausages and burritos that are now available.

KTVU's Sal Castandea spoke with E-40 about what motivated him to start a new venture.

This isn't the final stop for E-40 either. "Oh, I'm involved in so many things. Like I say one of my songs, I wear many hats, you know, including chef hats," E-40 said.

Using Instagram, E-40 shares how involved he is with all sorts of projects. He says that building his brand on the social media site took a lot of dedication.

He offered this advise to others looking to utilize Instagram for their own business purposes. "It's not going to happen overnight. You know, it's a work in progress. You know what I'm saying? You just got to stick to what you what you're good at. And just keep throwing things at the wall. If you keep throwing things at the wall, it's going to stick eventually."

E-40 says his desire to create sausages began with his love for sporting events, particularly football.

"You know, we see a lot of tailgating and stuff like that. Also, when you're a chef, you can make so many things with sausages… You can do whatever you want, pastas, kabobs. You can just do so many things with sausages. And I've got so many flavors coming."

On his Goon With The Spoon Instagram page, customers can click the link in the bio to see everything that's available to purchase. Local customers will get their order overnight.

"When you've been doing something for so many years and you're still good at it, because I'm still good at rap and one of the most legendary groups of all time, you know, Mount Westmore, E-40, Too Short, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg. You know what I'm saying? I sell alcohol. Adult beverages, from wines, to tequila, to cognac, to bourbon to ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails. I just got my hands and everything. So, you know, but rap is my passion. I make a lot of money with rap. People don't think I do, but I do."

E-40 could have just relied on rap. But he wanted to get into something new, and after successfully launching his own line of alcoholic beverages, food just came naturally. "Food goes with entertainment. Drinks go with entertainment. And entertainment goes with both."

E-40 says he's involved with a bunch of startup companies too. "I do a lot -- I do a little bit of this, and a little bit of that. You know, I'm all the way locked in, bro. You know, understand there's more to come."

He says the sky is the limit. His next venture is set to disrupt the desert menu with his line of ice creams. He also plans to sell cereal and kabob.

E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, isn't going about this new endeavor alone. He has partners, like Justin Kindler, who's helping him make sausages. He also had help from professionals with his wine and tequila brands.

E-40 has boundless energy, an entrepreneur with a big heart and an intoxicating personality. Over the last several years, he has been generous and thoughtful to his community, and always gives back to the Bay Area.

Advertisement

This story has been corrected to reflect that E-40 is from Vallejo. An earlier version said he was from Oakland.