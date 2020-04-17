E-40 tells marijuana lovers to stay home for 4/20, 'Don't disobey the game'

Bay Area rap legend E-40 is cautioning people against gathering for 4/20 amid the coronavirus pandemic, cosigning San Francisco Mayor London Breed's earlier warning.

He said in a video message posted to social media, "I really want ya'll to stay in. We all love 4/20, we all do, but please don't disobey the game man. Right now the game needs us."

E-40 said he knows people who've caught COVID-19 and that gathering together for the marijuana holiday just isn't worth the risk.

"It's the real deal. So we got to practice social distancing. Let's stay in the house," he said. "If it has to be a month, two, three or four more months, let's let that thang get on by us so we can get on with our lives."

Every year, thousands flock to San Francisco's Hippie Hill for one of the biggest 4/20 fests in the country, but this year's celebration is canceled. But for good reason.

In San Francisco, more than 1,000 people have been infected and 20 of them have died. Large gatherings only bring heightened chances of possible exposure.

Mayor London Breed on Monday laid down the law. "Do not come to San Francisco on 4/20," she warned. Adding that there would be strict enforcement and officers are prepared to issue citations and make arrests if necessary.