E-40 co-owned lumpia restaurant hit by thieves in Oakland

The Brief The Lumpia Company, co-owned by Alex "Lumpia Chef" Retodo and rap legend E-40, was the target of a burglary over the weekend. Video posted to social media showed thieves in action. No arrests have been reported.



A popular Oakland lumpia restaurant co-owned by Bay Area rap legend E-40 was burglarized over the weekend, forcing the business to scale back some operations.

The break-in occurred Sunday morning at The Lumpia Company, located at Brooklyn Basin on 9th Street. The Filipino restaurant is co-owned by Alex "Lumpia Chef" Retodo and E-40.

Surveillance video captures break-in

What we know:

Surveillance footage shared on the restaurant's social media accounts showed two suspects inside the business, where they allegedly stole equipment, food and merchandise.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant said the suspects took valuable equipment, merchandise, lumpia, and desserts from local business UBE Bae.

"Some of the equipment taken was used for our community events and entertainment," the post said.

The suspects have not been identified.

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Community events temporarily paused

Local perspective:

In addition to serving lumpia, The Lumpia Company hosts movie nights, karaoke, comedy shows and other community events. The restaurant said some of those activities have been temporarily paused because of the burglary.

The company said the loss extends beyond stolen property.

"They're not just taking equipment — they're taking from the employees, the customers, the community events and the dreams behind it all," the post said.

Despite the setback, the restaurant said it remains open with adjusted operating hours.

"We'll rebuild, and we'll be back stronger than ever," the post said.

The Lumpia Company encouraged supporters to share its post, provide any information about the burglary, and continue supporting local businesses.