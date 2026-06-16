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E-40 co-owned lumpia restaurant hit by thieves in Oakland

By
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland
Published June 16, 2026 4:19 PM PDT
Published June 16, 2026 4:19 PM PDT
Oakland restaurant targeted by thieves
Oakland restaurant targeted by thieves

Oakland restaurant targeted by thieves

The Lumpia Company restaurant in Oakland was the target of a burglary Sunday morning. The group of thieves took valuable equipment and merchandise, forcing the establishment to have to "scale back" on operations. 

The Brief

    • The Lumpia Company, co-owned by Alex "Lumpia Chef" Retodo and rap legend E-40, was the target of a burglary over the weekend.
    • Video posted to social media showed thieves in action.
    • No arrests have been reported.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A popular Oakland lumpia restaurant co-owned by Bay Area rap legend E-40 was burglarized over the weekend, forcing the business to scale back some operations.

The break-in occurred Sunday morning at The Lumpia Company, located at Brooklyn Basin on 9th Street. The Filipino restaurant is co-owned by Alex "Lumpia Chef" Retodo and E-40.

Surveillance video captures break-in

What we know:

Surveillance footage shared on the restaurant's social media accounts showed two suspects inside the business, where they allegedly stole equipment, food and merchandise.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant said the suspects took valuable equipment, merchandise, lumpia, and desserts from local business UBE Bae.

"Some of the equipment taken was used for our community events and entertainment," the post said.

The suspects have not been identified.

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Community events temporarily paused

Local perspective:

In addition to serving lumpia, The Lumpia Company hosts movie nights, karaoke, comedy shows and other community events. The restaurant said some of those activities have been temporarily paused because of the burglary.

The company said the loss extends beyond stolen property.

"They're not just taking equipment — they're taking from the employees, the customers, the community events and the dreams behind it all," the post said.

Despite the setback, the restaurant said it remains open with adjusted operating hours.

"We'll rebuild, and we'll be back stronger than ever," the post said.

The Lumpia Company encouraged supporters to share its post, provide any information about the burglary, and continue supporting local businesses.

Thieves burglarize E-40 co-owned lumpia restaurant in Oakland
Thieves burglarize E-40 co-owned lumpia restaurant in Oakland

Thieves burglarize E-40 co-owned lumpia restaurant in Oakland

Video shows two people burglarizing a Lumpia Company restaurant in Oakland co-owed by rap legend E-40.

The Source: The Lumpia Company Instagram account 

OaklandCrime and Public Safety