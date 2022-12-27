Early morning argument leaves man shot, injured

article

A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Stockton after a dispute, police said.

Police said a man was allegedly shot at Fremont Street and North Sierra Nevada Street in the Park District following a dispute.

SEE ALSO: Two men wounded in Mission District shooting

The shooter fled the scene after shooting the man, according to police.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody following Antioch shooting

The victim self-transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police were notified about the shooting at 12:30 a.m.