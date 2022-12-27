Expand / Collapse search

Early morning argument leaves man shot, injured

By Victoria Franco
California
Bay City News Foundation
FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations) article

STOCKTON, Calif. - A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Stockton after a dispute, police said.   

Police said a man was allegedly shot at Fremont Street and North Sierra Nevada Street in the Park District following a dispute.   

The shooter fled the scene after shooting the man, according to police.   

The victim self-transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.   

Police were notified about the shooting at 12:30 a.m.   