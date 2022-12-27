Suspect in custody following Antioch shooting

article

A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 2:41 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way.

SEE ALSO: 16-year-old killed in Antioch was visiting Bay Area with mother

It's unclear if anyone was wounded in the shooting or what led up to the incident. However, authorities did say the alleged shooter is in police custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police have asked the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (925)-778-2441 opt. 9 or text 274-637 (CRIMES) with the keyword "Antioch." Anonymous tipping is available.