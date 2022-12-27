Two men wounded in Mission District shooting

article

Two men were wounded in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Mission Street at around 12:42 p.m.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital where their current medical condition is not yet known.

No arrests have been made in the incident and investigators have not yet said what led up to the shooting.