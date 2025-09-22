Early morning quake jolts Bay Area
The Bay Area was rocked by an earthquake early Monday Morning.
USGS originally reported the quake hitting at 1:18 am Monday, at magnitude 4.6, about a mile east, southeast of Berkeley, USGS then reduced the magnitude to 4.3
KTVU is now checking with local authorities to see if there were any injuries or damage.
Viewers throughout the region, called into the KTVU newsroom to report they felt the quake.
Residents lived in areas, including, San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, and San Francisco.
