(KTVU) -- Some people in the South Bay received an unexpected wake up call early Sunday morning.

U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck almost 7.5 miles north-northeast of Morgan Hill at 5:02 a.m. Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but some people in the San Jose and Morgan Hill-areas posted on the USGS website that they felt the jolt.

The quake had a depth of about 1.5 miles.