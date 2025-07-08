Expand / Collapse search

Earthquake rattles the South Bay

Published  July 8, 2025 2:35pm PDT
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook the South Bay on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.  (USGS)

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - A small earthquake hit the South Bay on Tuesday. 

The quake measured at a magnitude of 3.0 and was centered near the community of Loyola near Los Altos in Santa Clara County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It struck at 2:16 p.m.

According to the USGS website, people in Los Altos, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Palo Alto, and Cupertino reported feeling the ground shake.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage, but it was a reminder that we are in earthquake country. 

