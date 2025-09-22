4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes near Berkeley, Oakland

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay overnight Monday, with moderate shaking felt across much of Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The USGS reports the earthquake hit at 2:56 a.m. with an epicenter in Berkeley.

The earthquake was downgraded by the USGS from the original magnitude of 4.6

KTVU viewers report feeling the earthquake in Oakland, San Pablo, Hayward, San Francisco, Benicia, Pleasant Hill and parts of the Peninsula.

This is developing, check back for updates.