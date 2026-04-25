East Bay community event offers healing resources for sexual assault survivors

The Brief The fourth annual "Stand Against Assault Now" event takes place today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Bay Church of Religious Science in Oakland. Founded by Hunia Bradley, the event was inspired by her own journey of breaking 50 years of silence to find healing and empowerment. Attendees can access holistic support including therapists, restorative justice workshops, sound baths, and massage therapy.



As Sexual Assault Awareness Month comes to a close, a powerful community gathering in the East Bay is providing a sanctuary for survivors to transition "from silence to restoration."

The fourth annual Stand Against Assault Now (SAAN) event is being held today at the East Bay Church, offering a holistic approach to healing that addresses the "whole person."

Hunia Bradley, the Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Advocacy Network, joined KTVU to share how her personal journey inspired the initiative. Bradley revealed that she did not share her own story until she was nearly 50 years old.

"I've been running away from my own story," Bradley said. "It just got to the point where there was nowhere else to go. I had to share my story, I had to heal my family, and I had to heal the community."

The event is designed to remove the barriers of shame and guilt by connecting survivors with the very tools Bradley used in her own transformation. The lineup includes:

Professional Support: Psychologists, counselors, and therapists.

Courageous Conversations: Discussions regarding family secrets and breaking generational cycles.

Alternative Healing: Sound baths, Reiki, and massage therapy.

Restorative Justice: Guidance on how to find healing and community support outside of traditional legal or police involvement.

Reverend Derica Blackmon, Senior Minister of the East Bay Church and a longtime friend of Bradley, has partnered with SAAN since its inception.

"This is the conversation the world is having," Blackmon said. "How do we as faith communities show up and support survivors in creating a community of recovery?"

The event has seen growing demand, with 100 people attending last year. Organizers emphasize that the space is open to everyone, whether they have registered in advance or choose to walk in at the door.

Event Details:

What: Stand Against Assault Now

When: Today, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: East Bay Church, 4130 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, visit ebcrs.org.