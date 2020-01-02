Expand / Collapse search

East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee gets married on New Year's Eve

By KTVU staff
Published 
Politics
KTVU FOX 2
article

Rep. Barbara Lee and her new husband, Rev Clyde Oden Jr.

OAKLAND, Calif. - This has been a special holiday season for East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee. The 73-year-old lawmaker revealed that she got married in a ceremony on New Year's Eve. 

She tied the knot with a pastor from Los Angeles, the Reverend Clyde Oden Jr. 

Lee was married once before at age 20, but later divorced. She raised two sons as a single parent. 

On Twitter, she wrote: "I look forward to welcomin Clyde to the East Bay community and introducing him to you as my kind and loving huband." 