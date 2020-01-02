East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee gets married on New Year's Eve

article

This has been a special holiday season for East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee. The 73-year-old lawmaker revealed that she got married in a ceremony on New Year's Eve.

She tied the knot with a pastor from Los Angeles, the Reverend Clyde Oden Jr.

Lee was married once before at age 20, but later divorced. She raised two sons as a single parent.

On Twitter, she wrote: "I look forward to welcomin Clyde to the East Bay community and introducing him to you as my kind and loving huband."