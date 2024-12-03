East Bay U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon: Working with a Republican-controlled Congress

Lateefah Simon, the Congresswoman elect for California's 12th district representing the East Bay, said she's ready to roll up her sleeves and work for her constituents.

She'll take over for Barbara Lee, who represented the district for more than 25 years.

Simon said she's proud to be the first Muslim congresswoman from California.

The self-described progressive Democrat said getting things done won't be easy because of a Republican-controlled congress and a Republican president.

She says building relationships with lawmakers regardless of party and interacting with constituents will bring results.

"I'm Lateefah. I'm going to be your new member for congress," said Simon as she introduced herself to a man working to sweep Telegraph Avenue in downtown Oakland.

On a recent Monday, she was back in her district which includes the city of Oakland after spending the past few weeks in Washington D.C. getting orientation for her new job.

The 12th district she represents includes seven cities in Alameda County: Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville, Alameda, Albany, Piedmont and most of San Leandro.

"There are so many needs here and folks from the local level, the regional, and state to the federal level. We need to be singing the same song," said Simon.

Singing the same song means working with what Simon calls the trifecta: a Republican majority House, Senate and President Donald Trump.

"I mean to make as many relationships both in my party and across the aisle as necessary. That's a priority. When you go into Congress, you're one out of 435," said Simon.



She plans to have her staff help constituents access federal agencies and services.

At Kinfolx, a café and wine bar, co-owner Creighton Davis said he's been in business two years.

He said as a small business owner, he wants support "in terms of changing the narrative to bring people back to our downtown corridor."

Simon said she will work to secure funding for public safety, public transit, housing and healthcare.

She has asked congressional leaders to put her on committees that will address these issues.

"It's going to be a fight, but I'm going to be there for the fight," said Simon.

Robert McClary, an Oakland resident, said "Our roads in Oakland are terrible. If we could, we should spend more money to get our roads back on."

Simon said she learned to fight for what matters from her predecessor and mentor, Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Simon said decades of experience working for nonprofits that help victims of crimes and serving as a Bart board member have taught her that building relationships is key.

"My job is to deliver," said Simon.

Deliver by making sure her constituents are heard and providing results.

Simon will be officially sworn into office Jan. 3 in Washington D.C.

She plans to hold a ceremonial swearing-in in Oakland in mid-January to celebrate with the community.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU