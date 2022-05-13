Fire crews conducting controlled burns in Rodeo near I-80

Fire crews are doing controlled burns of wildland in Rodeo starting Friday that will cause visible smoke and flames along Interstate Highway 80, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The controlled burns, part of a training exercise with the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District, Cal Fire, Phillips 66 and other agencies, were planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, as well as every day from Monday through May 27, fire district officials said.

The land being burned is bounded by Highway 80 to the west, Willow Road to the south and Cummings Skyway to the north, an area that has burned annually for the past several years, so fire officials said the training will also serve to lessen the wildfire threat to people living and working in the area.

People who see smoke, fire or firefighting activity in the area are asked to not call 911 during the controlled burns.







