East Bay family searching for woman reported missing after morning walk

article

An East Bay family is hoping to find their loved one who was reported missing after a walk Monday morning.

The El Cerrito Police Department sent out a community alert for Kemani McAlpin, 29, who was last seen in the 500 block of Kearney Street.

Authorities said family and friends have tried to contact McAlpin, but have been unable to reach her.

She was last seen wearing a black face mask, beige sweatshirt, black pants, and high-top Nike sneakers. McAlpin lives in the Los Angeles area and was a visiting family in the Bay Area.

