Highland Hospital needs help identifying man with distinctive tattoos

Officials at Highland Hospital in Oakland put out a plea to identify a man who showed up without any identification.

He's been there since Feb. 7, according to Alameda Health System spokeswoman Eleanor Ajala.

He is a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 189 pounds with brown hair, and hazel or brown eyes.

He has distinctive tattoos: His left fingers have the letters "J & J"; his left forearm has the picture of the character Jack Skellington; his right calf has a skull with snake design; and left wrist has the letters "PR."

Hospital authorities believe he might be between 30 and 40 years old.

He was found near a homeless encampment near 23rd Ave and Martin Luther King Blvd., in Oakland.

If you know a missing person that fits this description, contact the Highland Hospital ICU team at (510) 437- 4755.

