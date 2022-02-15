Highland Hospital needs help identifying man with distinctive tattoos
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials at Highland Hospital in Oakland put out a plea to identify a man who showed up without any identification.
He's been there since Feb. 7, according to Alameda Health System spokeswoman Eleanor Ajala.
He is a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 189 pounds with brown hair, and hazel or brown eyes.
He has distinctive tattoos: His left fingers have the letters "J & J"; his left forearm has the picture of the character Jack Skellington; his right calf has a skull with snake design; and left wrist has the letters "PR."
Hospital authorities believe he might be between 30 and 40 years old.
He was found near a homeless encampment near 23rd Ave and Martin Luther King Blvd., in Oakland.
If you know a missing person that fits this description, contact the Highland Hospital ICU team at (510) 437- 4755.
Unidentified patient at Highland Hospital with distinctive tattoos.