East Bay football coach killed in Oakland

A football coach, who taught at a Contra Costa community college and Oakland Tech High School, was shot and killed in West Oakland on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

DeAndre Green, 34, was wounded in a shooting reported at 3:05 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of 14th Street, near Pullman Way. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Contra Costa College Comets football program said Green was assistant football coach at the San Pablo community college.

"We lost a Contra Costa family member and our hearts break!" according to a tweet Saturday afternoon from the CCC football team. "Coach Green was a young coach that's made an impact on his community with all the phenomenal work he's done. We love and appreciate you, Dre!"

Police were called to the reported shooting in the 1700 block of 14th Street shortly after 3 p.m., a spokeswoman said.

Green was a graduate of DeAnza High School in Richmond, and later attended (and played football for) Montana State University in Bozeman, MT.

He had been with the CCC football program since 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He had also coached at local high schools, including Oakland Tech.

The killing is the seventh homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. Last year at this time, police had investigated 14 homicides in the city.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.