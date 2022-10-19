East Bay high school teacher on leave after inappropriate reading material assigned

article

A high school teacher in Union City was placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit and inappropriate, according to the school district superintendent.

New Haven Unified School District Superintendent John Thompson said the district learned of the incident involving a teacher at James Logan High School on Oct. 6.

Thompson said the teacher had given out an assignment that included reading a passage that described a scene where girls were watching a man masturbating in a shower.

"As Superintendent, I was just as outraged as our parents when I learned about the particular reading selection that was assigned to our students. As soon as we learned of this assignment, it was withdrawn and the teacher was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into this matter," Thompson said in a statement.

After further investigation, the district learned the reading passage was from the book Chicana Falsa by Michelle Serros.

Thompson said the reading material was "neither age nor content appropriate for high school students. This book was teacher-selected supplemental material and was not approved for use in classrooms in the New Haven Unified School District through our curriculum approval process."