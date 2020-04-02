East Bay lawmakers hosting coronavirus talks





Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin, will hold virtual events on Thursday to provide information about the novel coronavirus crisis to their constituents.

At 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Swalwell will host a Facebook Live

question-and-answer session with Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

"These uncertain times call for new ways to get information out to the public and I am thrilled Dr. Maldonado will be joining me for what will undoubtedly be another informative, useful conversation on COVID-19 and what 15th congressional district residents need to know," Swalwell said in a statement on Wednesday.

Swalwell's office said participants are encouraged to submit

questions before the event. People can participate in the event by going to the KTVU web links site https://www.ktvu.com/weblinks

Lee said she will host a tele-town hall meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday to share resources available to her constituents during the COVID-19 crisis and to update them on the work she's doing in Congress to mitigate the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

Among the speakers scheduled for the event are Dr. Erica Pan, Alameda County's public health officer, Julie Clowes of the U.S. Small Business Administration and Leah Simon-Weisberg of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment.

People can access the tele-town hall by calling (866) 757-0660. No access code is required.

