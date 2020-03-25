East Bay parks announce new restrictions to limit visitors and reduce the risk of exposure
OAKLAND, Calif. - The East Bay Regional Park District announced modifications to their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, closing parks in their effort prevent the spread of the virus.
In a news release late Wednesday, the East Bay Regional Park District cited the recent overcrowding of public areas, calling them unsafe and conerning.
Here is a list of new closures beginning Friday, March 27 in the East Bay Regional Parks Disctrict: Black Diamond – Upper Parking Lot Closed (Parking available at Sidney Flat), Castle Rock Recreation Area Closed, Contra Loma Closed (Trails Open from Frederickson Lane), Crown Beach – Otis Parking Lot Closed (Walk-In Access Only), Del Valle Closed (Trail Access from Arroyo Staging Area Only), Diablo Foothills (Limited Parking for Trail Access), Garin/Dry Creek – Meyer's Garden Closed, Point Isabel – Main Parking Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only), Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park – Redwood Road Gate Closed, Piedmont Stables (Boarders Allowed to Care for Horses), Roberts Regional Recreation Main Park Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only), Shadow Cliffs Closed (Walk-In Access Only), Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve – Tunnel Road Entrance Closed (All Other Access Points Open), Sunol Regional Wilderness Closed, Tilden Botanic Garden – Garden Closed
PREVIOUS CLOSURES (STILL IN EFFECT):
Anthony Chabot Closures: Marciel Gate, Chabot Equestrian Center Parking Lot (Boarders Allowed for Care for Horses), Skyline Stables (Boarders Allowed for Care for Horses)
Ardenwood Closures: Ardenwood Closed
Bay Point Shoreline Closures (Closed Due to Construction)
Big Break Closures: Big Break Visitor Center
Black Diamond Closures: Mine, Sidney Flats Visitor Center, Greathouse Visitor Center
Briones Closures: Bear Creek Staging Area
Regional Trails Closures: Lafayette-Moraga Old Moraga Ranch Trail (Closed due to Landslide)
Coyote Hills Closures: Main Parking Lots, Coyote Hills Visitor Center
Crown Beach Closures: McKay Parking Lot (Walk-In Access Only), Crab Cove Visitor Center
Del Valle Closures: Del Valle Visitor Center
Garin/Dry Creek/Pioneer Closures: Visitor Center, Apple Orchard
Lake Chabot Closures: Boat Ramp (No Boating/No Quagga Inspection)
Lake Temescal Closures: South Parking Lot
Leona Canyon Closures: Main Staging Area
MLK Shoreline Closures: Tidewater Staging Area, Tidewater Outdoor Recreation Office, Tidewater Oakland Strokes Operations
Quarry Lakes Closures: Boat Ramp (No Boating/No Quagga Inspection)
Sunol Closures: Sunol Visitor Center
Tidewater Closures (See MLK Shoreline): All Areas Closed
Tilden Closures: All Picnic Areas Along Lake Anza and Brook roads, Fern Picnic Area Parking, Indian Camp Parking Lot, Playground, and Picnic Area, Lone Oak Parking Area, Lakeview Parking Lot, Mineral Springs Parking Lot - No Trails, Lake Anza Road and Parking Area, Tilden Golf Course, Golf Course Gated Lot (Bottom Half), Steam Trains/Golden Gate, Live Steamers, Merry-Go-Round, Native Here Nursery, South Park Drive (Continued Newt Closure Past April 1)
Tilden Botanic Garden Closures: Botanic Garden Visitor Center
Tilden Nature Area Closures: Tilden Nature Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only), Tilden Little Farm, Environmental Education Center, Indian Camp Parking Lot
Wildcat Canyon Closures: Walk-In Entrance Trail into the Alvarado Picnic Area