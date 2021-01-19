East Bay Regional Park District closes parks because of high winds

The East Bay Regional Park District on Tuesday closed several of its parks because of high winds.

Howling winds cause power outages, downed trees in Bay Area

The following parks will be closed through Wednesday at 8 a.m.:

Anthony Chabot (Redwood Canyon Golf Course may remain open)

Claremont Canyon

Huckleberry

Kennedy Grove

Lake Chabot

Leona Canyon

Reinhart/

Redwood

Roberts

Sibley

Tilden

Wildcat Canyon

Alvarado

For full details, view the list here.