Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
5
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

East Bay Regional Park District closes parks because of high winds

By KTVU staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Gusting winds, easing by afternoon

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says winds are gusting at high speeds, but they should taper off by afternoon.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The East Bay Regional Park District on Tuesday closed several of its parks because of high winds.

Howling winds cause power outages, downed trees in Bay Area

  • The following parks will be closed through Wednesday at 8 a.m.: 
  • Anthony Chabot (Redwood Canyon Golf Course may remain open)
  • Claremont Canyon
  • Huckleberry
  • Kennedy Grove
  • Lake Chabot
  • Leona Canyon
  • Reinhart/
  • Redwood
  • Roberts
  • Sibley
  • Tilden
  • Wildcat Canyon
  • Alvarado

For full details, view the list here.