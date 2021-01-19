East Bay Regional Park District closes parks because of high winds
OAKLAND, Calif. - The East Bay Regional Park District on Tuesday closed several of its parks because of high winds.
- The following parks will be closed through Wednesday at 8 a.m.:
- Anthony Chabot (Redwood Canyon Golf Course may remain open)
- Claremont Canyon
- Huckleberry
- Kennedy Grove
- Lake Chabot
- Leona Canyon
- Reinhart/
- Redwood
- Roberts
- Sibley
- Tilden
- Wildcat Canyon
- Alvarado
For full details, view the list here.