Howling winds cause power outages, downed trees in Bay Area

Unusually strong winds overnight on Monday caused power outages and downed trees in the Bay Area.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said gusts were howling at 82 mph in Blackhawk and 52 mph in the Oakland hills.

Roughly 11,000 PG&E customers in Santa Clara County, 10,000 in Alameda county and 5,000 customers in Contra Costa County were in the dark early Tuesday morning.

A massive tree fell in Santa Rosa by a house and in San Francisco, winds sent a crane spinning around and around, which was captured on video.

In Geyserville, downed power lines sparked a brush fire that burned up to 15 acres just off Geysers Resort Road.

In San Mateo County, authorities closed off the area of Pescadero Creek Road because of the downed lines and trees.

Doors rattled inside homes and the high pitch of the winds was unnerving, especially as authorities warned of possible fire danger, especially in light of the fact that it's been a relatively dry winter.

"Of course we’re concerned about the dry conditions," said Shepley Schroth-Cary, fire chief of the Goldridge Fire District. "The wind is always a challenge."

The National Weather Service said to expect winds to last through Tuesday morning, tapering off later in the afternoon.