High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Howling winds cause power outages, downed trees in Bay Area

By and Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Gusty winds knock down trees, power lines, and spark fires throughout the Bay Area

KTVU's Emma Goss reports.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Unusually strong winds overnight on Monday caused power outages and downed trees in the Bay Area.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said gusts were howling at 82 mph in Blackhawk and 52 mph in the Oakland hills. 

Roughly 11,000 PG&E customers in Santa Clara County, 10,000 in Alameda county and 5,000 customers in Contra Costa County were in the dark early Tuesday morning.

A massive tree fell in Santa Rosa by a house and in San Francisco, winds sent a crane spinning around and around, which was captured on video. 

In Geyserville, downed power lines sparked a brush fire that burned up to 15 acres just off Geysers Resort Road.

In San Mateo County, authorities closed off the area of Pescadero Creek Road because of the downed lines and trees.  

Doors rattled inside homes and the high pitch of the winds was unnerving, especially as authorities warned of possible fire danger, especially in light of the fact that it's been a relatively dry winter. 

"Of course we’re concerned about the dry conditions," said Shepley Schroth-Cary, fire chief of the Goldridge Fire District. "The wind is always a challenge."

The National Weather Service said to expect winds to last through Tuesday morning, tapering off later in the afternoon. 

Gusting winds, easing by afternoon

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says winds are gusting at high speeds, but they should taper off by afternoon.