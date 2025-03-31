East Bay’s Myanmar community raises funds for earthquake relief

In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, the East Bay’s Myanmar community is rallying together to send money and supplies to those in need.

A fundraiser organized Sunday at the Myanmar Community and Cultural Center in Union City aimed to provide critical resources for survivors of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the Southeast Asian nation on Friday.

The quake has killed more than 1,700 people, and many more are still missing, particularly in the city of Mandalay.

"This is the biggest earthquake in 168 years," said Tin Win, whose cousin remains in Mandalay. "We’ve never seen this kind of devastation."

Myanmar’s ongoing civil war has further complicated relief efforts. With limited government assistance, many survivors have been forced to dig through rubble by hand in extreme heat. Many remain too afraid to return home amid aftershocks.

"Last night, there was another 5.1 earthquake," said Wai Phyo, an event organizer. "Everybody had to go outside and sleep on the road."

Organizers said funds raised at Sunday’s event will go toward essentials such as food, solar-powered lights, and tanker trucks to deliver fresh drinking water.

"So that they can have some light at night," said Phyo.

Around 300 community members attended the event, contributing what they could to support loved ones back in Myanmar.

"We are happy that we have a lot of money to help them," said one attendee.

"We are just feeling helpless," said Phyo. "This is the only way we can help them."

Another fundraiser is scheduled for next Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Fremont Gurdwara.