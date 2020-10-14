East Oakland neighbors frustrated by gun violence following deadly daytime shooting

Oakland Police say it appears a confrontation on the street ended in a deadly shooting Wednesday.

Three young men were shot. Two of them were killed. The third is in the hospital in stable condition.

Multiple shots rang out on the 1900 block of 84th Avenue in East Oakland around 12:45 p.m.

Police say one man died at the scene. A second victim died at the hospital. They were ages 19 and 23. The third victim, 18, is in stable condition.

Police say this triple shooting comes on the heels of another incident Tuesday night in the same neighborhood.

Neighbors said they're concerned for their safety and are frustrated by the senseless gun violence.

Advertisement

"Bunch of cowards, I think. Just fight it out instead of shooting it out," says Kenneth Murray, a neighbor.

The two latest killings bring the total homicides in Oakland to 78 so far in 2020. That's three more than all of last year.

"It is not acceptable in broad daylight, in the middle of the day, for rounds to be fired in our community," says Deputy Chief Leronne Armstrong with Oakland Police.

Just last night, three blocks from the triple shooting, police ShotSpotter technology recorded more than 60 shots fired around 8:20 p.m.

"Here in Oakland, it's very crazy," says Mary Mateo who lives in neighborhood with her husband and their young children.

She says she and her 9-year-old daughter Ashley heard the gunfire.

The third grader says she was in the living room watching television.

"It sounded very close," says Ashley, "I got a bit scared. I was about to go to my parents' room."

Police say at this point that Tuesday's barrage of gunfire does not appear to be related to the two homicides on Wednesday.

"But this is connected to the ongoing violence in our community," says Deputy Chief Armstrong.

Neighbors say the sound of gunfire is a regular occurrence and just a part of life in this area.

"About every night or so, we sit there watching TV and hear gunshots. Now, we're just kind of addicted to it. We don't react to it," says Murray.

Police say they're looking for witnesses, but have not provided any suspect description.