Oakland house covered in odd graffiti, causing neighbor outrage

The Brief Neighbors in East Oakland say a recently purchased home on Bayo Street has been covered in graffiti. Residents allege the new homeowners created the graffiti and invited others to add to it. Complaints have been filed with the city, citing possible code violations.



Frustration is growing in one East Oakland neighborhood after residents say a newly arrived couple has covered their home in graffiti, sparking complaints and concern across the block.

Neighbors in Oakland's Redwood Heights area say the home on Bayo Street, once well-maintained, is now covered in red and black paint, including phrases, symbols and markings that are often difficult to understand.

‘Looks horrible’

What they're saying:

A home at 3937 Bayo Street in Oakland is upsetting neighbors with its graffiti.

"Look at it. It was a nice house. Now it has red and black paint on it. It looks horrible," said Char Brown, who lives several blocks away.

Residents say much of the graffiti is indecipherable, with only a few recognizable words among what they describe as distorted or nonsensical messages.

The markings include phrases such as "it is forbidden to forbid," peace signs, a middle finger, and unclear political statements.

Several residents say the homeowners themselves created the graffiti and have encouraged others to contribute.

"They did it, and then they invite people to go on there and do more," said Brown.

Another resident said the male homeowner described the property as a "free paint zone" and invited neighbors to paint on the walls.

"He’s obviously not understanding that this isn’t a good thing to do," a neighbor said.

Some residents declined to appear on camera, citing concerns about potential retaliation.

"I say, if they would go through this length to do what they’ve done, there’s no stopping them from doing other stuff," said one neighbor.

Complaints filed

Why you should care:

Neighbors say they have submitted complaints through Oakland’s 311 system, arguing the graffiti may violate city code.

They also raised concerns about a newly installed fence on the property, which they claim is too tall and secured with a bike lock.

Community impact

Residents say the situation is affecting the neighborhood’s appearance and could impact property values.

"If I was right in this neighborhood, I would be very upset. It brings the property down," said Brown.

"I’m sure it affects the people that have to wake up and see that every day," another neighbor added.

Waiting for city

What's next:

Neighbors say they are waiting for the city to respond and potentially take action.

"They’re clearly trying to send a message. I don’t know who they’re trying to send a message to, what their audience is," said one resident.

Attempts to contact the homeowners were unsuccessful.

City officials have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded.

The Source Neighbors in Redwood Heights, visual evidence



