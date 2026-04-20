Man, woman identified in deadly East Oakland triple shooting; third victim survives
OAKLAND, Calif. - The two people killed in a triple shooting in East Oakland over the weekend were identified Monday.
Derrick Hubbard, 31, and Isaanae Morton, 24, were killed in a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to Oakland police. A third victim was wounded but survived.
Shooting details
What we know:
Police said officers were alerted to the gunfire by ShotSpotter technology.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where one later died.
Around the corner on 64th Avenue, officers found a third victim, a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting.
Community reacts
What they're saying:
The violence has shaken longtime residents, including Melvina Hardaway, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years.
"Maybe more police around. I think that’s what we need," Hardaway said, adding that she now carries a pocket knife and stays constantly aware of her surroundings.
Crime trends
By the numbers:
The shooting comes as the Oakland Police Department reports a drop in violent crime.
Department data shows homicides are down 39% in the first three months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.
Still, some residents remain skeptical.
Alfredo Romero, a lifelong East Oakland resident, expressed frustration with the response to crime.
"Criminals just aren’t cracked down upon," Romero said. "Every elected leader we’ve had so far is just [talk], and no one really delivers."
The Source: Oakland Police Department