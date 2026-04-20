Man, woman identified in deadly East Oakland triple shooting; third victim survives

The Brief Two victims, ages 31 and 24, were killed in a shooting Saturday night in East Oakland; a third person survived. Police say ShotSpotter technology detected the gunfire, leading officers to multiple victims across nearby streets. The shooting has rattled residents, even as police report a 39% drop in homicides so far in 2026.



The two people killed in a triple shooting in East Oakland over the weekend were identified Monday.

Derrick Hubbard, 31, and Isaanae Morton, 24, were killed in a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to Oakland police. A third victim was wounded but survived.

Shooting details

What we know:

Police said officers were alerted to the gunfire by ShotSpotter technology.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where one later died.

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Around the corner on 64th Avenue, officers found a third victim, a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Community reacts

What they're saying:

The violence has shaken longtime residents, including Melvina Hardaway, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years.

"Maybe more police around. I think that’s what we need," Hardaway said, adding that she now carries a pocket knife and stays constantly aware of her surroundings.

Crime trends

By the numbers:

The shooting comes as the Oakland Police Department reports a drop in violent crime.

Department data shows homicides are down 39% in the first three months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Still, some residents remain skeptical.

Alfredo Romero, a lifelong East Oakland resident, expressed frustration with the response to crime.

"Criminals just aren’t cracked down upon," Romero said. "Every elected leader we’ve had so far is just [talk], and no one really delivers."