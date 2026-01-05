East Palo Alto marks zero homicides in 2026 as city sheds violent past

The Brief East Palo Alto recorded zero homicides in 2026, marking the second time in three years the city has reached that milestone after decades of being labeled one of the nation’s most violent communities. Officials credit community partnerships, youth programs and increased policing, even as officers work out of aging temporary facilities. City leaders are pushing a proposed Civic Commons project with a new police department, city hall and community spaces, while raising funds and considering a voter-approved bond.



East Palo Alto recorded zero homicides in 2026, a milestone city leaders say reflects years of progress for a community once labeled one of the most violent in the nation.

It marks the second time in the past three years the city has reached that goal, police said, underscoring how far East Palo Alto has come.

From violence to progress

The backstory:

In the 1990s, East Palo Alto was known as the per-capita murder capital of the United States.

"Every little act of violence, people are thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s the murder capital.’ That was so many years ago," Police Chief Jeff Liu said. "Can we move forward from that? Can we build a new reputation — a safe reputation?"

Authorities say the city is close to doing just that, crediting strong community partnerships, youth programs, and increased police presence for helping reduce violence.

Challenges

Dig deeper:

The progress comes despite officers working out of aging portable buildings plagued by leaking roofs.

"This facility that we’re in — not that I’m complaining — but it was temporary when we moved in [back] in 2006," Liu said. "We need to get out of here, and we need to get into a real police department."

Civic Commons proposal

Big picture view:

City leaders hope to address that issue through the proposed East Palo Alto Civic Commons, a development that would include a new police department, city hall, library, community spaces and a sports complex.

The city’s current city hall is housed in a San Mateo County building.

"Something as simple as facilities — we’ve lacked it for so long," City Manager Melvin Gaines said. "Forty-three years from incorporation, we’ll be able to make that come true."

Funding the future

What's next:

The site for the project is being donated and would be developed through a public-private partnership. City officials have launched a capital campaign to close a $90 million funding gap.

"It’s just a testament to perseverance and continued progress," Mayor Webster Lincoln said. "That we actually have something that we own."

Authorities said the long-term goal is to create a city where safety is assumed, and residents have access to the services and amenities they deserve.

"I hope that is something we can all focus on, building, rather than just putting Band-Aids on things," Liu said.

City officials are fundraising for the project and are considering asking voters to approve a bond measure later this year.