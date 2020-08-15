EBMUD: outage leads to 50,000 gallons of wastewater discharged into Oakland Estuary

article

A power outage led to fifty thousand gallons of wastewater being discharged into the Oakland Estuary early Saturday morning, according to the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

EBMUD officials are now advising people to stay out of the water.

Warning signs have been posted along the estuary.

The outage was part of the rolling outages ordered by the California Indepedent Systerm Operator Friday evening, due to the high electrical demand across the state.

Between 5:10 a.m. to 6:50 p.m., power went out at the main wastewater treatment plant at the foot of the Bay Bridge, said EBMUD Senior Public Information Representative, Andrea Pook.

The outage caused major equiipment failure at the wastewater plant, including the ability for EBMUD to generate its own power on site.

EBMUD said the outage also led to major flooding at the pump station that transports sewage from the East Bay.

Repair crews worked overnight, to restore pumping capacity at the facility, along with restoring excess flow in the storage basins, said Pook.

But the flows exceeded storage capacity, and then, raw sewage was released into the estuary from the discharge point at the foot of Alice Street and Embarcadero.

The discharge resumed at 4:07 a.m., but eventually stopped.

EBMUD estimates 50,000 gallons of raw sewage made its way into the Bay.

The utility district released disinfected and dechlorinated sewage, partially treated wastewater, from its San Antonio Creek Wet Weather Facility to minimize the volume of raw sewage that would otherwise have been discharged, said Pook.

This release occured west of the Jack London Aquatic Center.

EBMUD notified regulatory agencies about the incident, along with local groups, such as the Baykeeper, Oakland Strokes Rowing Club, and California Canoe & Kayak at Jack London Square.

The utility district says it is investigating this incident, and plans to have a full report within a week.