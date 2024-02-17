Ebony alert activated for missing Oakley teen

article

An Ebony alert has been activated for a missing teenager out of Oakley, according to authorities.

The search is on for missing 17-year-old Ariyah Mourning who was last seen Thursday night in Oakley.

Ariyah stands at 5 feet 1 inch and is around 108 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and black leggings around 9:45 p.m. The alert was activated for Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

She was last reported to be seen near Rocky Mountain Way and Grand Canyon Circle in Oakley.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

