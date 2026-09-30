Ebony Alert issued for missing 12-year-old child in Oakland
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OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday evening issued an Ebony Alert for a missing 12-year-old.
Kierre White was last seen in the area of 25th Street and San Pablo Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to the alert. White is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information about White's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a CHP Ebony Alert