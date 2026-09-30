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Ebony Alert issued for missing 12-year-old child in Oakland

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KTVU FOX 2
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Published September 30, 2026 8:37 PM PDT
Published September 30, 2026 8:37 PM PDT
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CHP has activated an Ebony Alert for Kierre White, last seen Sept. 30, 2026 in Oakland. 

OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday evening issued an Ebony Alert for a missing 12-year-old.

Kierre White was last seen in the area of 25th Street and San Pablo Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to the alert. White is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about White's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a CHP Ebony Alert

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