Ebony Alert: Missing Oakland 15-year-old
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police issued an Ebony Alert on Tuesday for a missing, at-risk 15-year-old girl.
Amarie Woods was last seen on Sept. 19 at 9:35 a.m. in the 4300 block of Tompkins Avenue and High Street, according to Oakland police. She was wearing a silver sweater and multicolored shorts.
The CHP said she was last seen on Sept. 28.
The discrepancy was not immediately resolved.
Oakland police said a witness has come forward to report that they saw Amarie on Saturday around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of International Boulevard.
If anyone sees her, they are asked to call OPD at 510-238-3641.