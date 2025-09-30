Ebony Alert: Missing Oakland 15-year-old

Oakland police issued an Ebony Alert on Tuesday for a missing, at-risk 15-year-old girl.

Amarie Woods was last seen on Sept. 19 at 9:35 a.m. in the 4300 block of Tompkins Avenue and High Street, according to Oakland police. She was wearing a silver sweater and multicolored shorts.

The CHP said she was last seen on Sept. 28.

The discrepancy was not immediately resolved.

Oakland police said a witness has come forward to report that they saw Amarie on Saturday around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of International Boulevard.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call OPD at 510-238-3641.