Effort to recall Contra Costa County DA has died

The campaign to recall Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton has ended.

County election officials told the San Francisco Chronicle the campaign did not submit signatures or a revised petition by last month’s deadline.

Campaign volunteers said the group is still meeting to discuss strategy, but for now there are no active recall efforts.

Organizers behind the recall had accused Becton of failing to secure justice for crime victims, while Becton said the campaign was an attempt to undermine the will of voters who elected her.