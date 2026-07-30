El Cerrito Flock cameras to be removed; flickering lights spotted

The Brief El Cerrito police say all cameras are scheduled to be removed by Aug. 18. The department's announcement follows video circulating on social media from the group "Flock Out El Cerrito," which showed cameras with flickering lights that appeared to be on. Flock Safety confirmed that the cameras have not captured any images since the city terminated the contract on June 6.



El Cerrito police say they are working with Flock Safety to coordinate the removal of all the company's cameras within the city.

The move comes more than a month after city officials decided not to renew the agreement with Flock Safety, citing privacy concerns. Police say all cameras are scheduled to be removed by Aug. 18.

The department's announcement follows video circulating on social media from the group "Flock Out El Cerrito," which showed cameras with flickering lights that appeared to be on.

El Cerrito police clarified that the flickering lights are simply the cameras' motion-activated infrared signals.

Flock Safety confirmed that the cameras have not captured any images since the city terminated the contract on June 6.