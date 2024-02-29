El Cerrito police arrest suspect accused of assaulting protester, burning Israeli flag

article

A man suspected of pushing a woman down at a protest in El Cerrito earlier this year and burning the flag she was carrying has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

On Saturday, Jan. 6., protesters reacting to the war between Israel and Hamas arrived in El Cerrito and took over the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Carlson Boulevard. At the demonstration, a man later identified as 36-year-old Christopher Husary allegedly pushed a woman down to the ground and took her flag "by force."

Husary is accused of then burning her flag in the street.

Though the suspect in the case was wearing a face covering, police said the public helped them identify Husary.

On Wednesday morning, Husary was arrested at his residence in Hayward and a search warrant was issued for his home, where police allege they found evidence implicating him to the crime.

Husary was booked into the detention facility in Martinez on suspicion of robbery, grand theft and arson. It is not yet known if the district attorney's office will press charges.