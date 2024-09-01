Elderly driver crashes into San Mateo business, spurring SMPD to share warning

An elderly driver crashed into a business in San Mateo on Saturday, and the San Mateo Police Department has a message for community members.

"Pedal confusion is a real thing and can happen to anyone, but we see it increasingly in our elderly as they age. In a lot of cases, this confusion leads us to respond to calls about "cars into buildings" and this evening was no different," SMPD wrote.

The Jeep Cherokee crashed through the glass windows of a business at 108 West 25th Street. No one was injured during the crash.

Photos show the Jeep at rest after the crash, scratched up with pink paint from the wall of the business. Several fire crews can be seen in the photos, along with SMPD officers.

The department is advising community members to take care fo their elderly loved ones who may need to consider letting go of driving.

"It can be a difficult conversation to have with a loved one about their ability to continue driving, but should be had. For their safety and the safety of others," the department said.