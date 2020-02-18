Elderly hiker reported missing in Marin County near Big Rock Ridge

Authorities in Marin County are investigating the disappearance of another elderly hiker.

According to the sheriff's office, the hiker was in the area of Big Rock Ridge in San Rafael when they went missing.

This latest incident comes as crews continue their search for a senior couple from Palo Alto who was hiking in the Inverness area of Marin County, as they have before, when they disappeared.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, have been missing for four days.

They were last seen Friday walking near an Airbnb rental house on Via de La Vista in Inverness.

Their hiking boots and packs were still in the vacation rental, suggesting it wasn't to be a long or arduous hike.

But they never returned.

Search and rescue teams, tracking dogs, and almost 140-specially trained volunteers combed the area for any clues.

"There was no evidence of clothing or drag marks or anything we would consider viable," said Fire Captain Burton Eubank, of the Inverness Volunteer Fire Dept. "And every one of these places became so thick it was basically impenetrable at a certain point."

Authorities haven't made any connection between the two incidents.