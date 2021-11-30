Elderly man struck and killed in San Francisco marks city's 13th pedestrian fatality this year

article

An elderly man was struck and killed by a vehicle in San Francisco's Bayview District on Monday, police said.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Phelps Street and Fairfax Avenue.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

The victim was in the roadway when a vehicle struck him, investigators said. The driver stayed at the scene, and police don't believe drug or alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash.

The death marked the city's 13th fatality involving a pedestrian this year, according to figures from pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco. That's compared with 12 total fatalities in the city in all of 2020.

In all, 26 people have died in traffic collisions on the city's streets so far this year. "Each year, pedestrians make up the greatest share of fatalities and continue to be the most vulnerable on our streets," Walk San Francisco Communications Director Marta Lindsey said.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in San Francisco

The victim in the latest pedestrian death was described to be in his 80's. His identity has not yet been released. Research from Walk San Francisco has found that seniors, those age 65 and older, have traditionally suffered a disproportionate rate of traffic fatalities in the city.

Advertisement

Bay City News contributed to this report.