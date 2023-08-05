Elderly San Leandro couple attacked in vicious assault on front porch

Thursday evening, an elderly couple out for a walk around their block in San Leandro was just returning home when they were robbed as they returned home.

Residents on their Estudillo neighborhood block know each other. And they care about everyone on the block.

The beloved elders on the block are known as "grandma" and "grandpa."

The older adults were victims of a vicious assault by two young men as they proceeded up the stairs to their home. Almost to the front door, Grandma felt a tug at her small purse’s shoulder strap. The 78-year-old fell forward, knocking her 86-year-old husband to the hard concrete. The assailants jumped back into a gray car and sped off.

Suspect vehicle in violent attack and robbery in San Leandro

Hitting his head, Grandpa was bleeding profusely when the ambulance showed up to take him to the hospital.

The neighbors were aghast at the assault. Grandpa’s head required 14 stitches; he was admitted into the intensive care unit.

Friday morning, while driving to work, I saw a small blue purse with a broken strap in the middle of the street in East Oakland.

I’ve returned discarded items to victims of smash-and-grab crimes before, both in Oakland and San Francisco. It can take a Facebook message or a call to a foreign consulate, and in six cases, I’ve been able to return items, mostly passports, some keys, and personal items. Never electronics, which is usually what the suspects are after.

Because the strap was broken on the purse, I figured this was likely dumped after being pulled from someone’s shoulder. I stopped and picked up the purse.

Inside the slim handbag, an empty iPhone case, a handful of coins, and other wallet essentials.

What struck me was the two identification cards belonged to seniors with the same last name.

After work, I drove to the address listed on the ID cards. As I drove up to find the right house, I noticed a group of people sitting in a driveway across the street.

The neighbors were having a community safety meeting.

I approached them holding up the broken strapped handbag, and Marilyn – the victims’ next-door neighbor screamed with delight!

"Praise Jesus! You found the purse!" Marilyn said.

Neighbor Marilyn with Grandma's returned stolen purse - found in East Oakland. (Alice Wertz)

The group shared what happened.

A vicious assault on the most vulnerable people on the block.

Patricia said, "We came together tonight to support our neighbors who were extremely violated last night."

One neighbor shared, "Fourteen stiches! We can’t recognize him because of the swelling! He’s elderly and he’s fragile!"

Patricia said, ‘’We’re coming together as a community to protect ourselves and build community neighborhood support."

The Mayor of San Leandro Juan Gonzalez III was notified of the incident on Facebook Messenger a few hours after the incident.

He replied within minutes and promised he’d show up to the community gathering Friday night at 5 p.m.

While there, he encouraged the neighbors to stay vigilant and aware.

He showed support for the community to unite against violence.

At the meeting, the neighbors passed around clipboards with pens and sign-up sheets.

They put together a meal-sharing schedule for Grandma and Grandpa and a phone tree in case of other emergencies.

Mayor Gonzalez shared, "I’m proud of these San Leandro neighbors who show they care about each other and our most vulnerable members of the community."

"That’s what is so special about San Leandro and why we call this home!"

KTVU reporter Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.

Alice Wertz is a freelance reporter for KTVU. She can be reached at Alice.Wertz@Fox.com X: @AlicesTake Instagram/Threads: @WayIseesIt