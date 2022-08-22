Elderly woman shot to death in Oakland's Little Saigon during attempted robbery

An elderly woman was shot and killed Sunday near Laney College in Oakland during an attempted robbery, prompting an outcry from the city council president.

Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice for the woman, who was killed near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street.

"I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman in broad daylight this afternoon in Oakland's Little Saigon," Bas said. "There was an attempted robbery in the middle of the afternoon, she was shot and killed."

Bas said that "people who perpetrate these violent crimes must be held accountable and brought to justice."

Then she asked: "What does it say about our community when we cannot walk down our own street, visit a neighbor, or enjoy a picnic on the lake on a Sunday afternoon? We can and must do better. No one should presume they can come into Oakland at any time and commit a violent crime without repercussions."

Bas said she was "sending love, condolences and support to the family of this victim. Please know that we share your grief, shock and loss and will do whatever it takes to identify those responsible to achieve justice for your family."

Also, on Sunday in what appears to be an unrelated death, a man's body was found in the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Authorities determined he died of blunt force trauma, but nothing else was revealed.

Oakland police have not released details to the public on either case.